Review: ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

Every time I get invited to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to see one of their Theatre for Young Audiences productions, my inner child starts bouncing with anticipation. The moment the lights dim, I find myself completely immersed in the story unfolding onstage, so much so that I forget I am well past the recommended age…by a lot. And honestly? I don’t care one bit. This remarkable troupe of actors pours so much love and pure sunshine into their performances that it becomes impossible not to get swept away in the joy of the storytelling. For our viewing pleasure, this month's story is ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S WE ARE IN A PLAY!, and honestly, it is pure theatrical magic.

Based on Mo Willems’ wildly popular books, this high-energy musical follows best friends Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig as they navigate anxiety, excitement, friendship, and a surprise party invitation from the Squirrelles, a trio of singing, dancing squirrels who bring big Broadway flair to the proceedings. Gerald tends to worry while Piggie embraces life with fearless enthusiasm, and their contrasting personalities create both comedy and soul-stirring moments. The 50-minute production is perfectly calibrated for young attention spans, packed with playful interaction and gentle lessons about feelings and friendship.

At the heart of this delightful buddy musical is the irresistible chemistry between Emily Swenskie as Piggie and Grant Watkins as Gerald. The two form a wonderfully balanced duo, with her buoyant optimism bouncing beautifully against his cautious concern creating a partnership that lets you know they are the best of friends. They are so sweet to each other, and I love them both!

Hovering joyfully around this central duo are the fabulous Squirrelles, who are portrayed by Ladarius Lamar, Brianna East, and Chloe Clement, a singing trio who are always ready to jump in, amplify the fun, and keep the story moving. Their bright personalities and boundless energy make them feel like the ultimate hype squad for Gerald and Piggie. Their playfulness made me laugh and wish I was invited to the party, because I know parties too.

Adding even more charm to the proceedings is Dakota Mansfield, who appears as Delivery Dog and Ice Cream Penguin. Mansfield fully commits to both roles with playful physicality and expressive character work that heightens the show’s sense of whimsy. It was a delightful surprise to see he was part of this amazing cast, and rounding out the ensemble are Bear Lewis, Ellie Mack, Evie Slabaugh, and Piper Wallace, whose collective presence help create a lively world that contributes to the show’s bright, welcoming atmosphere.

Director Chad Bradford has crafted a production that understands its audience perfectly. It never talks down to children, never slows to the point of boredom, and embraces the big feelings kids experience every day. This production is a treat even for adults who no longer have little ones in tow. In fact, the cast is filled with so many familiar and cherished faces that I would happily attend regardless of my parental status. I love them so much!

Visually, the production bursts with color and playfulness, with costumes and set that look as though they stepped straight out of Willems’ illustrations, and the lively choreography keeps the energy constantly moving forward.

One of the most heart-melting parts of the experience happens after the curtain call, when children are invited to meet the characters. Watching shy little fans approach Gerald and Piggie is a beautiful reminder of theatre’s power to make imaginary friends feel real.

Also, I am thrilled to announce that Loblolly Creamery has teamed up with AMFA for a treat specifically catered to this show, and it is sooooooo yummy! You do not want to skip out on the Best Friends Forever Swirl, which is a mixture of strawberry and banana with vanilla wafer added in. It was so tasty, my friend and I decided to get our own. Maybe we didn't follow the lesson of sharing our ice cream -- sorry about that!

Running weekends through March 28, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S WE ARE IN A PLAY! is a charming, laughter-filled introduction to live theatre and a genuinely delightful outing for families. For more information and tickets, visit their website at arkmfa.org.

