Review: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT with Foundation of Arts at The Forum in Jonesboro

When a community unites to tell a story of faith, freedom, and destiny, the result can be nothing short of breathtaking, and that is exactly what unfolded at The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro as The Foundation of Arts, in partnership with Central Baptist and Jonesboro area churches, presented THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. Under the direction of Maranda Nichols, this sweeping epic rose beyond spectacle and became a powerful expression of collective artistry and belief.

Based on the beloved DreamWorks film featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT follows Moses, a Hebrew child raised as Egyptian royalty alongside his brother Ramses. When he discovers his true identity, Moses must choose between palace privilege and a divine calling to lead his people out of bondage. What unfolds is an epic journey of identity, brotherhood, sacrifice, and liberation.

This was my first time experiencing THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. I had never seen the animated film, and my knowledge of Moses’ story was limited to the familiar highlights most of us grow up hearing. So, walking into The Forum, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I can wholeheartedly say I am in love with this production. It was deeply moving and completely captivating, holding my attention from the first haunting notes of “Deliver Us” all the way to the triumphant finale. Even without prior attachment to the material, I found myself emotionally invested, swept up in the scale, the music, and the humanity of the storytelling.

At the center of this production are two commanding performances. Cory Epps as Moses carried both strength and vulnerability in equal measure. His portrayal traced Moses’ transformation from carefree prince to reluctant leader with sincerity and emotional depth. Vocally, Epps delivered with power and clarity, yet it was in the quieter, conflicted moments that he truly shined, allowing us to see the doubt and humanity beneath the calling.

Opposite him, Chris Terrell brought complexity and heart to Ramses. Rather than portraying him as merely stubborn or prideful, Terrell layered the role with genuine pain and fierce loyalty. His love for Moses was palpable, which made their eventual divide all the more heartbreaking. The chemistry between Epps and Terrell anchored the production; their early scenes carried warmth and brotherly playfulness, while their confrontations later in the show crackled with tension and emotional weight.

Equally dynamic were the women beside them. Katlyn Weaver as Nefertari and Stephanie Epps as Tzippirah brought fire and commanding presence to their roles. Weaver’s Nefertari was regal, intelligent, and unapologetically strong, every inch a queen who understood the stakes of power. Stephanie Epps’ Tzippirah radiated independence and conviction, embodying resilience and faith with vibrant strength. Both actresses infused their characters with feisty, big personalities that ensured they were not overshadowed. Instead, they stood as emotional anchors in the lives of their husbands.

What is happening musically in Northeast Arkansas is nothing short of extraordinary. The musicality in Northeast Arkansas surpasses expectations, and in a production rooted in faith and community like THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, that excellence feels both artistic and spiritual. Under the direction of Music Director Cassie Liouh, the vocals were lush and powerful. “Deliver Us” opened with thunderous intensity, while “Through Heaven’s Eyes” offered warmth and wisdom. “When You Believe” created one of those rare theatre moments where the entire audience seemed united in breath and belief.

Choreographer Abi Bradley’s work added striking visual storytelling, particularly through the group of dancers representing the Nile. This concept was genius and absolutely beautiful. Through fluid, mesmorizing movement, Maggie Moyer, Abigail Earley, Lilly Escue, Annabelle Escue, Silas Shackelford, and Jana Sullivan became the living river itself, graceful, symbolic, and mesmerizing. Their presence elevated the staging in a way that felt poetic and unforgettable.

And the costumes — wow. Guided by Jenny Westmorelant, the costuming in this production was nothing short of stunning. From the opulent golds and jewel tones of the Egyptian court to the earth-toned, textured garments of the Hebrews, every piece helped define status, culture, and contrast. The royal attire shimmered under the lights, giving Ramses and Nefertari an unmistakable presence of power and authority, while Moses’ visual transformation throughout the show subtly mirrored his internal journey. Tzippirah’s wardrobe reflected both strength and grounded simplicity, beautifully aligning with her character’s resilience. Even within the ensemble, the layering, fabrics, and detailing created a rich tapestry that made the world of ancient Egypt feel expansive and authentic.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at The Forum is ambitious and musically stunning. This troupe brought the dramatics with impressive vocals! It is always worth the trip to see what FOA has created. I left completely captivated and completely in love with what this community created.

