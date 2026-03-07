Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I have always loved Michael Jackson. Like so many people around the world, his music was woven into the soundtrack of my life growing up. From the moment those unmistakable beats began playing on the radio, you knew something special was happening. His voice, his dance moves, and his larger-than-life stage presence created a kind of magic that few artists have ever matched. So when MJ The Musical arrived at Robinson Center in Little Rock, running through March 8 as part of the Celebrity Attractions series, I could hardly wait to experience the story of the King of Pop brought to life on stage.

For those unfamiliar with the show’s structure, the story unfolds during rehearsals for Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. A documentary crew is filming the preparation process, prompting Jackson to reflect on the creative choices that shaped his career. Through these interviews and rehearsal sequences, the audience travels through pivotal moments of his life, from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global pop icon. The result is a fascinating blend of memory and performance that reveals the relentless drive and artistic vision behind one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

Guiding the production is Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, whose staging brilliantly blends Broadway storytelling with the feel of a Michael Jackson concert. Supporting the musical power of the production is music supervisor and orchestrator David Holcenberg, with additional orchestrations and arrangements by Jason Michael Webb. Anchoring it all is the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, which frames the music within a thoughtful narrative exploring the artistry and pressures behind one of the most famous performers in the world.

One of the most effective storytelling devices in the musical is the way the role of Michael Jackson is shared by three performers, each portraying a different era of his life. Leading the production is Jordan Markus as MJ, the adult Michael, the version of the artist audiences meet during the Dangerous tour rehearsals. Markus delivers a mesmerizing performance that captures Jackson’s signature style with remarkable accuracy. His movement vocabulary — the spins, the toe stands, and of course the legendary moonwalk — is executed with thrilling precision. Yet Markus goes beyond imitation, revealing Jackson’s intense focus and perfectionism as he works with his team to craft every detail of the tour. It’s a commanding portrayal that anchors the entire production.

Equally impressive is Brandon Lee Harris as teenage Michael. Harris brings a youthful determination and vocal strength to the role, portraying a young artist beginning to recognize both the power of his talent and the weight of the expectations surrounding him. His scenes provide important emotional context, illustrating the storytelling through music, which comes when teenage Michael transitions between two of the most influential producers in Jackson’s career, Berry Gordy (Kendrick Mitchell) and Quincy Jones (Michael Nero). Through a sequence of the three songs You Can't Win, I Can't Help It, and Keep the Faith, the show cleverly highlights Michael’s artistic evolution. The progression reflects his journey from the Motown sound that first launched his career under Gordy’s guidance to the more sophisticated musical landscape he would explore with Quincy Jones. It’s a brilliant musical bridge that shows not only the growth of Jackson’s voice but also the transformation of his artistry as he stepped into his own identity as a performer and creative force.

Now, not that I want to call Little Michael my favorite, but Eric Wiltz does some serious heart stealing the moment he steps onstage. With natural charisma well beyond his years, he radiates the same youthful spark that first captivated the world when Michael Jackson began performing with the Jackson 5. His confidence, sharp musical instincts, and infectious energy immediately draw the audience in, especial during one of the most touching moments of the evening. When Wiltz performs Climb Ev'ry Mountain, the audience became instantly smitten. Wiltz delivers the number with such sincerity and confidence that the entire room becomes completely still. Everyone is captivated by this thiny powerhouse of a performer.

Another standout performance comes from Devin Bowles, who impressively portrays both Rob, Michael’s supportive tour manager, and Michael’s father, Joe Jackson. The way Bowles shifts his mannerisms and personality between the two characters is remarkable. As Rob, he carries a calm, reassuring presence, offering guidance and steady support to Michael during the intense rehearsal process. But when he transforms into Joseph Jackson, the energy completely changes: his posture stiffens, his voice sharpens, and the warmth disappears, replaced with the stern authority of a demanding father. Watching Bowles pivot so seamlessly between these two very different figures is fascinating, and his performance adds a powerful layer to the story’s exploration of the pressures that shaped Michael Jackson.

The show wastes no time igniting the energy in the room. It opens with Beat It, and the effect is immediate. The driving rhythm and explosive choreography instantly get the audience hyped and locked into the world of MJ The Musical. Then, with a catalog so massive, the creative team had the challenge of fitting decades of iconic hits into one evening of theatre. Because Jackson recorded so many beloved songs, several numbers are presented in abbreviated form to keep the story moving. Even with shortened versions, the show never loses its impact. In fact, when the production revisits Thriller in the second act, the moment becomes one of the most mesmerizing sequences of the night.

One of the more intimate musical moments comes with Human Nature, performed as a duet between Michael and Rachel, played by Jojo Carmichael. The number is staged with a softness that contrasts beautifully with the high-energy spectacle surrounding it. Their voices blend in a way that feels incredibly personal, almost like the audience is witnessing a private moment rather than a performance.

That tenderness makes what follows even more devastating. When Rachel reveals that her documentary will explore the darker side of Michael’s life, the emotional tone of the story shifts dramatically. The moment leads into a reprise of The Price of Fame, and it is absolutely heartbreaking.

After this powerful moment, the show cleverly hints that Michael’s life itself begins to resemble Thriller. It’s a striking storytelling beat that bridges the darker themes of fame with one of Jackson’s most iconic hits. The weaving of the songs into the narrative is incredibly impressive, allowing the music to illuminate different chapters of Michael Jackson’s life and making you look at the renowned performer in a whole new light.

The orchestra deserves special praise for bringing Jackson’s legendary catalog to life. The band was absolutely rockin’, driving the show with infectious rhythm and energy that. I want to give a special shoutout to the talented Arkansas musicians who assisted the touring band for this engagement. Local performers included Steve Hudelson on guitar, Brandon Dorris on saxophone, flute, and clarinet, Tyus Diaz on bass clarinet and saxophone, TJ Perry on trumpet 1, Nairam Simones on trumpet 2, and Anthony Wyrick on trombone.

Like I said, I have loved Michael Jackson all my life, so it was super fun to hangout with other MJ loversThe entire theatre feels energized, with the audience responding like a crowd at a pop concert. Running at Robinson Center through March 8, MJ The Musical delivers an unforgettable night of theatre, and you don't want to miss it.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

