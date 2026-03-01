Review: ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To open up their new season, Argenta Contemporary Theatre has chosen a show that invites you to step inside, pull up a chair, and let the music wash over you. ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, running through March 7, is being performed in ACT’s ACT II space, creating an immersive black box experience that places audiences right in the middle of a lively Texas honky-tonk.

Written by Ted Swindley and directed by Jeremy Williams, ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE tells the true story of the friendship between country music legend Patsy Cline and her devoted fan Louise Seger. Rather than offering a straightforward biography, the musical unfolds through Louise’s memories of meeting Patsy at a concert, striking up an unlikely friendship, and maintaining that connection through letters and visits until the singer’s tragic passing in 1963.

Artistic Director Coburn Goss shared that he wanted the show to have that authentic Texas dance hall feel, and the concept absolutely works. The ACT II configuration allows for close proximity to the performers, making every lyric and every laugh feel personal. You don’t simply watch this production, you’re part of it. The intimate setting enhances the experience, giving you the closest thing you can get to being at a real Patsy Cline concert.

Jessica Crenshaw steps into the iconic role of Patsy Cline with confidence. Taking on such a legendary catalog is no small feat, but Crenshaw delivers with emotional sincerity. Songs like “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and the timeless “Crazy” have you starring at her with starry-heart eyes. She captures Patsy’s strength and elegance without slipping into imitation, allowing the spirit of the singer to shine through in a way that feels both respectful and refreshingly alive.

Though this show centers around Patsy’s music, it is truly the friendship and the life-changing impact that meeting Patsy had on Louise, that reaches out and grabs you. Laurie Pascale is an Arkansas treasure. She is wonderfully funny and completely in command of the storytelling, guiding the audience through Louise’s memories in an effortless way. She makes you feel like you were right there alongside them, riding in the car, sharing late-night conversations, and witnessing a genuine bond form between star and fan. Pascale doesn’t simply narrate the story; she invites the audience into it, turning Louise’s personal recollections into shared experiences that feel immediate and deeply human.

The chemistry between Crenshaw and Pascale anchors the entire production. Their interactions feel natural, capturing the affection and admiration that defined Patsy and Louise’s relationship. Director Jeremy Williams wisely leans into the simplicity and intimacy of the friendship, allowing the storytelling and performances to shine without distraction.

The live band deserves enthusiastic applause for helping bring Goss’s honky-tonk vision to life. Twanging away in The Bodacious Bobcats Band is Bob Birdsong, Brian Wolverton, Alex Piazza, Nick Devlin, Oksana Pavilionis, and Pat Lindsey.

With ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, Argenta Contemporary Theatre launches its new season on a high note, Don’t miss your chance to step inside this Texas honky-tonk before the show closes on March 7. Visit their website at argentacontemporarytheatre.org for tickets.

