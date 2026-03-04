ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! Comes to AMFA's Children's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) announces a new Children's Theatre production of Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” in the Performing Arts Theater with school performances March 6–20, 2026, and public performances March 7–28, 2026. Based on Mo Willems' beloved children's books published by Hyperion Books for Children, the 50-minute musical follows best friends Gerald and Piggie through the ups and downs of friendship. Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” is recommended for ages three and up.

“This lively musical invites children and families to celebrate with Mo Willems's sweetest comedic duo, Elephant Gerald and Piggie, as they explore big feelings, early relationships, and the magic of being together,” says Chad Bradford, Director of Children's Theatre and Performing Arts at AMFA. “With catchy songs, interactive moments, and stories families will recognize, it is sure to be a wonderful time for children of all ages.”

On Saturday, March 14, the 10:30 a.m. show features audio description, and the 2:00 p.m. show features ASL interpretation. The performance on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. is sensory-friendly, utilizing reduced sound and lighting effects and a separate quiet room for guest use. Between the 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. shows on March 14, special activities and giveaways are offered in partnership with local libraries. Attendees of both performances on Saturday, March 28, are welcome to dress up, wear costumes, and enter a ticket raffle for future AMFA Children's Theatre productions.

Following each show, audiences are invited to enjoy a free meet-and-greet with members of the cast. Elephant is played by Grant Watkins, whose credits include AMFA's Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! and the national tour of Once the Musical. Piggie is played by Emily Swenskie, whom families may remember from last season's Flurffy's Secret Garden and other AMFA productions.

Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” is directed by Bradford, with choreography by Moriah Connerson, music direction by Tim Cooper, script and lyrics by Mo Willems, and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.