THE OUTSIDERS, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Revealed as Part of Walton Arts Center's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

During a live sneak peek event, Walton Arts Center announced the 2026-27 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six shows.

The Broadway series includes The Outsiders, Sept. 1-6; Buena Vista Social ClubTM, Dec. 15-20; The Notebook, Feb. 24-28; The Sound of Music, April 13-18; Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, May 25-30 and Just In Time, July 6-11.

“Five of the shows are coming straight from Broadway on their first national tours, making their Arkansas debut at Walton Arts Center, and one is a Broadway classic returning to Walton Arts Center,” said Jennifer Ross, vice president of programming. “The lineup has won a total of 25 Tony Awards, including two Best Musical awards. We are thrilled to bring these amazing shows to Northwest Arkansas.”

In addition to the six-show lineup, Walton Arts Center also announced four Broadway bonus shows for the 2026-27 season. Patrons who subscribe now have first access to purchase tickets to eight performances of Dirty Dancing Oct. 21-25; five performances of Jersey Boys Nov. 27-29; four performances of Kinky Boots April 30-May 2; five performances of Beetlejuice June 4-6.

Subscribe to the 2026-27 season and be the first in line to guarantee your seats for the Northwest Arkansas debut of Wicked when renewing your subscribed seats in 2027-28.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages are $351 - $531 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee, and $405 - $585 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on seat location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

Cocktail classes are back for the new Broadway season too. Purchase a cocktail class for $45 and learn how to make two themed specialty drinks, paired with light appetizers before your show. Add on three or more cocktail classes to your subscription for reduced pricing. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

The Outsiders

Sept. 1-6

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including best musical, is The Outsiders. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. The Outsiders features Danya Taymor’s Tony Award-winning direction.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Buena Vista Social Club

Dec. 15-20

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

Cocktail Class: Dec. 17-19

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and Grammy award-winning Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second changes and music that needs no translation.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

The Notebook

Feb. 24-28

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

Cocktail Class: Feb. 25-27

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This is Us”) and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

The Sound of Music

April 13-18

8 performances

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rogers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed – it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Me,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and Edelweiss.”

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

May 25-30

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

How did a dead body, a fake love letter and – of people – Ian Fleming turn the tide of WWII? Olivier Award winner for best new musical and a 2025 Tony winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history.

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ In the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Just In Time

July 6-11

8 performances

Arkansas Premiere

Just In Time, the hit that is taking Broadway by storm, will make a splash in Northwest Arkansas. The new musical, Just In Time brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. Packed with his biggest hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash” and “Dream Lover."