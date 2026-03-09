Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Music Box Lounge Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The moment you step into the Music Box Lounge in downtown Hot Springs, you feel like you’ve been transported to another time. The cozy cabaret atmosphere, the buzz of conversation, and the promise of live music make it the perfect home for a show like THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES. Directed by Amber Moss and written by Roger Bean, this beloved jukebox musical takes audiences back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where four girls step in to save the evening with the unforgettable hits of the 1950s and 60s. As someone who has always loved that era of music and often feels like I was born in the wrong musical decade, I was especially excited to see this production on February 28.

The story begins when the scheduled prom entertainment fails to show up, leaving four high school girls—Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy—to step in and keep the dance alive. Armed with microphone stands, big personalities, and a playlist of iconic hits, the girls transform what could have been a disastrous evening into a lively celebration of music and friendship. The first act captures all the excitement and drama of prom night, while the second act jumps ahead ten years to the girls’ reunion, revealing how their lives and friendships have changed over time.

Directing the production while also taking the stage as man-stealing Cindy Lou is Amber Moss, who brings sass and attitude to the role. Moss captures Cindy Lou’s competitiveness while delivering strong vocals that blend beautifully with the group’s harmonies. As director, she keeps the pacing lively and allows each performer’s personality to shine, creating a show that feels playful and wonderfully nostalgic.

Cathy Pierce as Betty Jean brings fiery energy to the stage. Betty Jean is the cheerleader who struggles with relationships. Also, according to the managers, she is the overall winner for prom queen from the audience. Her bold personality adds a delightful spark to the group dynamic, and we all fell in love with her.

As Missy, Cathleen Criss leads us in the Mr. Lee drama, which was so much fun to watch. She took control of the whole bit, and we all followed right along. Criss’ vocals blended beautifully with the other performers, creating the rich harmonies that are the hallmark of the Wonderettes.

Meanwhile, Brittany Cranston as Suzy is simply adorable. Suzy is the sweet one of the group, and Cranston fully commits to the character’s doe-eyed charm. She had the biggest contrast from Act I to Act II, and we enjoyed the storyline with the light operator.

Together, these four performers create the vibrant harmonies that make THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES so beloved. Classics like “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “It’s My Party” are woven seamlessly into the storytelling, allowing the audience to relive the joyful sound of the girl-group era. The show feels as much like a nostalgic concert as it does a musical, and the audience happily claps and laughs along the way.

Visually, the production embraces the playful spirit of the 1950s with bright dresses and simple staging that evokes the feel of a classic sock hop. Rather than relying on elaborate scenery, the show focuses on the performers and their music, letting their personalities and harmonies carry the evening, and they absolutely do.

Music Box Lounge continues to prove why it has become one of Hot Springs’ most charming entertainment venues. The cabaret-style setting places audiences close enough to catch every expression and every harmony, making the performance feel incredibly personal and immersive.

The talented women of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES are also appearing in another Music Box Lounge production, GLITTER & GRIT, a musical celebration of powerhouse women in musical theatre. The show has two remaining performances on March 13 and March 20, giving audiences another chance to see this dynamic group of performers together. Adding to the fun is the show’s Girl Dinner Special for $15, which includes a Caesar salad, French fries, and a Coke Zero.

Also running through the middle of May is MBL DELTA TO THE OZARKS, a lively live “radio-style” show celebrating the musical heritage of Arkansas. Featuring the MBL Players and Band, the production includes music, songs, parodies, and storytelling that highlight the rich musical traditions of the Natural State. For specific performance dates and times, visit musicboxloungehotsprings.com.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...