Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; NAKED BOYS SINGING Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.



The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.



Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ginny Barnson - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 22%

Jonas Shumpert - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - PS Productions/Super Summer Theatre 21%

Paige Melanson - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - DTS Broadway on the Lawn 18%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meda Braker - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 32%

Roxanne Andrews - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 27%

Abby Stroot - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom and Michael D'Angora - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 59%

Michael Vojvodich - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions 12%

Joe Hynes - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joy Demain - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 42%

acob Moore & Tiffany DeStefano - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 26%

Troy Heard - EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 23%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Hynes - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super Summer Theatre 34%

Kate Sirls - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 27%

Sean Critchfield - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 25%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Anthony Barnaby - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 57%

Andrew Kurcan - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 43%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Sparks - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 24%

Ginny Adams - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 20%

Marcus Randolph - HOT TRASH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Musical

NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 65%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 12%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions 11%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Hernandez - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 33%

Chris Salvatore - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 19%

Louis D'Aprile - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Luke Hermann - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 23%

Erika Petra - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 15%

Amanda Guardado - EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Ginger Land-van Buuren - THE SPACES BETWEEN US - Vegas City Opera 38%

Jon Janack - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 33%

Rebecca Morris - THE RING VEGAS - Vegas City Opera 29%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sean Critchfield - OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 41%

Kate Sirls - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Super SUmmer THeatre 32%

Michael Button - THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 14%

Best Play

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 46%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 28%

EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 18%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 32%

THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 23%

EMPANADA LOCA - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kovatch - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 36%

Ginny Adams - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 24%

The Design Ninjas - HOT TRASH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 23%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

John Lloyd Young'S VEGAS HOLIDAY - The Space 41%

WOMEN OF THE BLACK PANTHERS - Vegas City Opera 36%

Ruby Lewis SHOCK VALUE - Notoriety 23%

Best Streaming Play

THE 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Hynes Sight Entertainment/Super Summer Theatre Studios 50%

OTHELLO - Bard at the Bar 35%

THREE VIEWINGS - Poor Richard's Players 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Ludwinski - NAKED BOYS SINGING - Jewel Box Theater 58%

Asher King - WILLY WONKA JR - Dynamic Productions 16%

Marissa McCoy - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Super Summer Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Scott Jason - NEVERENDING STORY - Rainbow Company 35%

Kyle Jones - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 17%

Sean Clark - THE EXPLORERS CLUB - Las Vegas Little Theatre 13%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SANDMAN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 23%

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Las Vegas Little Theatre 21%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Hynes-Sight Entertainment 14%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

AFTERGLOW 80S EXTRAVAGANZA - 2021 47%

DINO, JUDY, FRANK & BABS - Las Vegas Little Theatre 31%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - A Public Fit 13%