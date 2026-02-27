GOLDEN MEAN GIRLS Set for Limited Run in Las Vegas This March

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The hit of Provincetown's 2025 summer season will storm into Las Vegas for four performances only, March 19–22 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in the famed Arts District.

Golden Mean Girls is the wickedly funny mashup of two pop culture juggernauts — the beloved sitcom The Golden Girls and the cult-classic film Mean Girls.

When sweet, naïve Cady Heron arrives in Miami to spend the school year with four ladies of a certain age, she has no idea what she's in for. After a long flight from Africa, Cady falls fast asleep — and when she awakens, her world is turned upside down. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia are no longer retirees in rattan — they're the most feared clique at Miami High: The Plastics.

Leading the charge? The Queen Bee herself.

The wicked, badass Regina George.

What follows is an over-the-top drag parody packed with razor-sharp satire, nostalgic zingers, and camp comedy that skewers both franchises with loving irreverence.

The show had its world premiere at Provincetown's iconic Post Office Cabaret on June 20, 2025, where it became a breakout hit and was extended through October due to overwhelming demand. The production recently played Boston's Club Cafe to an over-sold crowd.

Billy Masters of Bay Windows raved, “The latest creation of the talented Jamie Morris may be his best.”

Golden Mean Girls marks playwright Jamie Morris' eighth comedy hit, fresh off the heels of “Schartt$ Creek” and “The Devil Wears Payless,” both of which enjoyed sold-out Provincetown runs.

The Las Vegas engagement reunites the original Provincetown company, including:

Project Runway favorite Jonathan Joseph Peters

Payton St. James as Sophia

Jason B. Schmidt as Dorothy

Jamie Morris as Blanche Devereaux

And welcomes local LasVegas talent to the cast:

Ray Winters as Aaron/Damian

Kady Heard as Cady Heron