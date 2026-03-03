Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show at Encore Theater, Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, world-renowned comedian Jimmy Carr has announced a second performance of his critically acclaimed tour, “Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Ticket presales begin Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT, and general on-sale begins Friday, Mar. 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

The new date follows the sold-out success of Carr's previously announced performance on Friday, July 10, 2026. This announcement also builds on the momentum of his highly successful 2025 Memorial Day weekend residency at the venue.

“Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny” delivers the fast-paced, edgy one-liners that have established Carr as a global comedy icon. Known for his signature deadpan delivery and razor-sharp wit, Carr remains one of the most influential stand-up comedians of his generation.

To date, Carr has toured 50 countries; his previous tour, “Terribly Funny,” sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide. For additional information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.