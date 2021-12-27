VIDEO: Katy Perry Teases PLAY Las Vegas Residency With First Look Videos

Leading up to the debut of her new Las Vegas residency PLAY, Katy Perry has shared an inside look at the new show on her social media. Watch new videos detailing costumes, sets, props, puppets, and more from the show below!

Perry has hinted that the show is inspired by Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee Wee Herman.

Perry's Vegas residency is set to kick off on December 29. Tickets are available here.

A first look at the some of the larger-than-life puppets and props in the show:

A clip teasing what appears to be the set for Perry's performance of her hit single, "Daisies":

A first look at some of the back up dancers' costumes:

Perry previously teased the set list of the upcoming show, stating: "I think it's the most joyful show I've ever done. I'm really anticipating my audience ... I am going to be singing all the hits. I took the top 20 songs off of all the streamers and said, 'Okay, that's my setlist."

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date.

Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women Award in 2021.