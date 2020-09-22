Trapped Drive Through Haunted Experience Premieres In Las Vegas

Exclusive haunted event presented by Hallowheels and Findlay Volkswagen and Wahoo's runs October 8-31 at The Industrial Event Space.

Trapped is a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas drive in haunted experience opening October 8 and running through Halloween at The Industrial Event Space. Created by top Las Vegas entertainment industry professionals and presented by Findlay Volkswagen and Wahoo's, the show is designed to be experienced from the safety of guests' cars.

Trapped is an innovative and unique attraction intended to thrill, amaze and scare while complying with current safety regulations. Upon arrival, cars will be guided to a haunted pod where the action unfolds around the vehicle. Trapped tells the story of a desolate earth where governments have fallen and order has been replaced by chaos, hope by fear, life by death. The journey is wrought with Hekuri conversion mobs, bombs, hostiles and deadly traps, all presented through state-of-the-art projection technology. The spooky soundtrack will be available through each vehicle's radio.

Trapped will be open on select nights October 8-24 from 7pm to midnight, October 26-29 from 7pm to 1am and October 30-31 from 7pm to 2am. Tickets are $54.99 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance to reserve your timeslot.

To ensure a safe and healthy experience for our staff and guests and in accordance with Nevada COVID-19 guidelines, the following safety protocols have been implemented:

If you are sick, have a fever, have traveled in the last 14 days or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home. Come to Trapped with others in your group only if they are in your immediate quarantine circle.

All guests will be encouraged to wear a mask inside the venue. Any guest that refuses to follow the safety rules will be escorted out of the venue with no refund. Disposable masks will be available for purchase at the entry gate.

All staff on site will adhere to strict safety measures including wearing masks, respecting physical distancing guidelines and regular hand sanitizing.

Additional information:

All guests unless otherwise specified must be 16+ years of age to gain entry unless accompanied by an adult.

Maximum occupancy per haunt pod is 2 vehicles, no exceptions. Everyone in your party must arrive to the front gate in the same vehicle at your scheduled arrival time. Late arrivals will not be admitted. Please refrain from leaving your vehicle at any time. In the event of an emergency, please turn on your flashers and a staff member will come to your assistance.

Motorcycles and oversized vehicles will not be allowed into the event.

Please adhere to all direction of travel signs and follow all traffic rules and directions from traffic attendants.

Bathrooms, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be made available in several locations around the venue for emergency use only.

Absolutely no smoking or vaping will be permitted while in the venue. Violators will be removed from the venue immediately.

Please refrain from coming to the event if you are sensitive to strobe lights, vertigo, haunted imagery or unwilling to follow all required rules for the event

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HallowheelsLV.com.

