The Wallflowers Coming to M Resort Spa Casino in August

M Resort Spa Casino has announced that Grammy Award-winning rock band The Wallflowers will take the stage at M Resort Spa Casino inside the M Pavilion on Friday, August 29, delivering an unforgettable night of classic hits and fan favorites. Tickets will start at $35 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, April 11th at 10 a.m. at themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Rock ‘n’ roll is often hard to define, or even to find, in these fractured musical times. But to paraphrase an old saying, you know it when you hear it. And you always hear it with The Wallflowers. For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like Bringing Down the Horse as well as more recent and exploratory fare like Glad All Over.

Led by acclaimed singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers have captivated audiences for decades with their Signature Sound, blending roots rock and alternative influences. With a career spanning more than 30 years, the band is best known for their multi-platinum album Bringing Down the Horse, featuring iconic songs like “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache,” and “The Difference.”

Even so, in recent years, Dylan – the Wallflowers’ founding singer, songwriter, and guitarist – has repeatedly stepped outside of his band, first with a pair of more acoustic and rootsy records, Seeing Things and Women + Country, and then with the 2018 film Echo in the Canyon and the accompanying soundtrack, which saw him collaborate with a host of artists classic and contemporary, from Neil Young and Eric Clapton to Beck and Fiona Apple.

But while it’s been nine long years since we’ve heard from the group with whom he first made his mark, The Wallflowers are silent no more. Their latest studio album, Exit Wounds, marks their return, maintaining the band’s signature lean and potent sound, even as Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist filled with hits from The Wallflowers’ extensive catalog, as well as tracks from Exit Wounds.

Tickets for The Wallflowers at M Resort Spa Casino go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.com. Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s upcoming concerts, events, and special promotions, as well as to purchase tickets, please visit themresort.com.

