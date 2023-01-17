The Golden Gays Return With New Show HOT FLASHBACKS- THE MUSICAL

For those who remember the Golden Girls, you'll be excited to hear that The Golden Gays are back in action! They're taking their original show, Hot Flashbacks-The Musical, on the road.

The Golden Gays are the premier Golden Girls drag troupe. Originating in New York City, The Golden Gays have been wowing audiences since 2017 with their original musicals based on the iconic TV sitcom.

The Golden Gays made their grand entrance in the Summer of 2017 at RuPaul's DragCon NYC 2017 and the now-closed Rue-La-Rue Cafe in Washington Heights, New York. They subsequently performed sold-out engagements off-Broadway at Theatre Row, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, and The Duplex. Their fan base (#FriendOfClayton) has grown considerably as they have performed at venues throughout the US, on the Golden Fans at Sea cruise (2023 will mark their 4th cruise!) and the inaugural Golden Con in Chicago 2022.

They recently announced that they'll be performing at Notoriety in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the trio will bring their Hot Flashbacks Musical to Notoriety, a new live performance venue in Las Vegas. Notoriety features seven theaters with 60 to 250 seats, two 5,000 square foot bars, a VIP Lounge, and event space for Members. Notoriety is located on the world-famous Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

Hot Flashbacks is an original Golden Girls inspired musical in which Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants, Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose, must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. Could she be at the Rusty Anchor? Or right in their kitchen on Richmond Street? Through a series of hilarious "hot flashbacks", these hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' most memorable moments to find their Ma!

The Golden Gays try to make the audience feel like they're right there in the middle of the action.

In fact, The Golden Gays, played by Jason B. Schmidt (The Dorothy), Gerry Mastrolia (The Rose), and Christopher Eckland (The Blanche), choose one lucky audience member to become the #TokenSophia for the evening! The person chosen will wear the Sophia wig and glasses and carry her signature handbag . It's great fun to be chosen as the #TokenSophia, because it means that you'll get a chance to be onstage with The Golden Gays during the performance.

All of ​​their shows are based on the iconic characters of the beloved sitcom, The Golden Girls, and include complete original musicals, musical numbers, and incorporate 80s culture and fashion in every show.

The Golden Gays are known for their high-energy performances, quick wit and comedic timing. Marsha Posner Williams, Producer of the Golden Girls, agrees.

"The Golden Gays always make me laugh. Their ability to improv is extraordinary, which means you never know what's going to come out of their mouths, even if you see their shows multiple times! They are a fabulously funny troupe that lovingly connects you to your favorite foursome!"

Hot Flashbacks is a show that will leave you wanting more. The performance is a unique blend of comedy and music that is unlike anything else you have experienced before. You will be captivated by the energy and enthusiasm of the performers who will make you feel like you are watching old friends put on an incredible show!

The Golden Gays will be performing at Notoriety in Las Vegas on January 21, 2023-so make sure to get your tickets today!

