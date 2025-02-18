The Bagelmania Backroom Comedy Night Returns This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Continuing to welcome sold out audiences, Las Vegas' iconic Jewish delicatessen Siegel's Bagelmania will hold the next monthly installment of its popular comedy event, The Bagelmania Backroom on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Siegel's Bagelmania offers a special Backroom Comedy menu of its signature delicatessen cuisine as well as a full bar so guests can enjoy great comedy, dinner, and drinks in a unique, relaxed setting.

Hosted by the comedic couple of Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg, both of whom call Las Vegas home and are nationally touring headliners with a distinguished list of credits between them including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live” to name just a few. Together at The Bagelmania Backroom, they host a rotating lineup of some of the funniest comedians from Las Vegas and beyond.

On Feb. 27, Steinberg and Gardenswartz will welcome renowned comics Lauren Rochelle, Sean Reddy, and John Hilder. The headliner will be Ronn Vigh, who early in his comedic career was compared to a young Joan Rivers by “SF Weekly” and later became a writer for Rivers on her hit E! Television show "Fashion Police." Ronn now regularly performs at comedy clubs, colleges and festivals across the nation. He also co-hosts the sports-comedy podcast, "Switching Teams: A Gay Dude & A Straight Dude Talk About Sports."

The Bagelmania Backroom is open to attendees 18 and older. Doors open for drinks and dinner at 7 p.m. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets for the Feb. 27 event are now on sale for $20 online at https://siegelsbagelmania.com/ and will be sold at the door while supply lasts.

