The Asylum Theatre Will Present TISH, TAROT AND BEATS In September At Art Square

The Asylum Theatre will present Tish, Tarot and Beats, an evening of music, community, and culture on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Art Square, Suite 150, in downtown Las Vegas. Admission is free, though space is limited.

The Yiddish word “tish” means “table”—a symbol of gathering, sharing, and connection. Around one long, candlelit table, audiences will come together with musicians Heather Klein and Jason Manlapaz, joined by Mexican, Irish, Yiddish, and Filipino performers. The program will celebrate the beauty of wordless melodies from around the world in a collaborative setting.

“At a time of significant division and isolation, we are creating space for Yiddish singer and contemporary composer Heather Klein to bring together diverse Las Vegas voices through the power of music to create a more connected and caring community,” said The Asylum Theatre guest artist Heather Klein.

This is a participatory singing event, open to all. No prior experience is required—just your voice and presence. Guests will quickly pick up melodies and rhythms from across cultures in a joyful, welcoming atmosphere.

Admission is free, but seating is limited..