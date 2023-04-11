'Sphere Experiences' Will Debut This Fall With Unique Production POSTCARDS FROM EARTH

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has announced "Sphere Experiences," one of the core content categories to be featured at Sphere, the Company's next-generation entertainment medium opening this fall in Las Vegas. Sphere Experiences will launch this fall with a first-of-its-kind immersive production - Postcard from Earth. All Sphere Experiences, including Postcard from Earth, will utilize the full breadth of the venue's 22nd century technologies. Audiences can be among the first to experience the new world of Sphere when tickets for Postcard from Earth go on sale on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00AM PT.



"We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere," said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment. "Sphere provides a New Medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue's technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall."



Sphere Experiences, which will be the result of collaborations between Sphere Studios - Sphere's in-house creative and production studio - and acclaimed storytellers and creatives, are original immersive productions designed exclusively for Sphere. As the first Sphere Experience, Postcard from Earth will utilize the full breadth of Sphere's technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory storytelling journey, providing audiences with a first-of-its-kind shared experience at an unparalleled scale. Each Sphere Experience will be approximately 60 minutes in length, and productions are slated to run multiple times per day, year-round.



Sphere's 22nd century technologies include an LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully-immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on earth, and guests will feel like they have traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seats.



Through Sphere Immersive Sound, the world's most advanced concert audio system, Sphere will deliver crystal-clear audio to every guest, no matter the size or type of event. This system will utilize a variety of technologies, including beamforming, which enables audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains consistent - from point of origin to destination. This system allows multiple forms of content to be delivered simultaneously - meaning two people sitting in different seat sections could hear completely different things, such as different languages or instruments - expanding the possibilities for truly customized listening experiences. Sphere's audio system will also allow sound designers to create a virtual point of origin, and place it in a precise spatial location - meaning audio can be directed to the listener so that it sounds close, even though the source is far away - imagine a character "whispering" directly in your ear.



Sphere will also feature multi-sensory 4D technologies that enhance the storytelling experience and make audiences feel like they are truly somewhere else. This includes 10,000 immersive seats with an infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can "feel" the experience - such as the rumble of thunder or a roaring motorcycle. Sphere will also utilize environmental effects to rouse the senses - this includes changing temperatures, the feeling of a cool breeze, or familiar scents - and help audiences conjure the feeling of "being there."



Production of Postcard from Earth is currently underway and will offer a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of life on Earth. Postcard from Earth will debut to the public at Sphere at The Venetian in October, and tickets will be available for sale beginning on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00AM PT at thespherevegas.com. For groups of ten or more, please call 725-258-7775.