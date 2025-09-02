September First Friday Features Live Sketch Art

The event is on September 5.
First Friday Foundation has announced that the theme for the September 5, 2025, First Friday is “Sunset Sketches in September” with several artists drawing sketches live throughout the event.
The First Friday footprint has moved to Main Street with the Art Walk remaining on Boulder Avenue (adjacent to the Arts Factory) and then flowing onto Main Street. This change allows First Friday to stay in the Arts District during the planned construction projects. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.
Key elements for this month include:
