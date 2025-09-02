September First Friday Features Live Sketch Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Friday Foundation has announced that the theme for the September 5, 2025, First Friday is “Sunset Sketches in September” with several artists drawing sketches live throughout the event.

The First Friday footprint has moved to Main Street with the Art Walk remaining on Boulder Avenue (adjacent to the Arts Factory) and then flowing onto Main Street. This change allows First Friday to stay in the Arts District during the planned construction projects. The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are on Main Street closest to Charleston Ave. The new footprint: Main Street from Charleston to Coolidge with art walk area on Boulder to First Street (see map).

First Friday’s Featured Artist – Darien Fernandez, also known as “Mix City,” is a New York City-born artist whose work blends the raw energy of graffiti with the refined detail of oil painting. His unique style was shaped by early influences from street art and cartoons, formal training at the High School of Art and Design and further honed during his undergraduate studies in Studio Art at SUNY Cortland. Inspired by a pivotal study-abroad experience in Ireland, where he learned the art of spray paint stenciling, Darien now creates dynamic, mixed-media paintings that reflect his deep connection to culture, community, and memory.

First Friday Artist Residency – Nancy Good is one of the current artists, bringing a depth of experience to the program. Darien Fernandez, a painter who uses the traditional medium of oils to portray contemporary street art, joins Good starting August 15th through December. The First Friday residency program provides local artists free gallery/studio space on a day-to-day basis in Art Square.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday, and we honor her with a monthly space given for free – this month features Happy Maddy Art.

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Local student break dancing contests are sponsored by Shook and Stone Law Group. The Henderson Fire Department brings a truck for families to touch and learn about fire safety, while giving out badges and fire hats for children.

Christmas tree ornament making – This year First Friday will be participating in a maker space to help create 10,000 ornaments that will go on the U.S. Capital Christmas tree this year. The tree comes from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and handmade ornaments, representing ‘Home means Nevada,’ will be created by our community. Smokey the Bear will join us along with Forest Rangers to share more about our national forest. Our community partner Vay will support this activity providing tote bags so that guests can create their own bags to take home.

Food Trucks & First Friday Bars – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured. Check out First Friday bars.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information 1000 Commerce and 500 South Casino Center (City Hall) with a FREE shuttle directly to the event. IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or if you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, accepts applications for artists and vendors.