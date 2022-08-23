September FIRST FRIDAY To Feature Art Walk With 60 Artists, Craftspeople, September

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, declares that the September 2nd First Friday on September 2nd is "On Purpose." The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.

While the First Friday Foundation is most known for the monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for all of its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year. The foundation remains "On Purpose" and celebrates creativity, embraces inclusivity, and ignites critical thinking through creative measures to make a positive difference in the Las Vegas community.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation - 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint - The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are located in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests - Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist - Dalton Mauro (TonTonProductions) will show his work at First Friday for the first time in September. He started off as an accountant at a very large firm but left to become an entrepreneur. Eventually he was able to shift his focus back into his true passion: the arts. Since then he has completely devoted himself to his music, paintings, and drawings - using his previous life journey in business, to create themes within his artistic works commenting on societal issues ranging from capitalism and greed to love, pain, and vulnerability in human relationships. Overall, his art work has become a way for him to convey the struggles, joys and emotion behind everyday human experience.

Entertainment - Beginning at 5:00 p.m. you will find pop up local entertainment.

Food Trucks - Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses will also be open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information City paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Additional Parking at 1000 Commerce for $10 with a short walk to the event



The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.