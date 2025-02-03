SENSE & SENSIBILITY to Open Sierra Stages 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sierra Stages will continue its tradition of bringing innovative theater to Nevada County with Kate Hamill's critically acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility," playing March 6 - 29 at the Nevada Theatre in historic downtown Nevada City.

This playful new adaptation of the beloved Austen classic follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production transforms Austen's classic novel into a comedic and theatrical romp that dazzles audiences while remaining true to the spirit of the original work.

"Kate Hamill's adaptation brings a fresh energy to Austen's story while preserving its wit and romance," says director Scott Gilbert. "Our production embraces the play's innovative staging and physicality, creating a dynamic experience that will delight both Austen enthusiasts and newcomers to her work."

Performance Details

What: Sense & Sensibility

When: Fri - Sat @ 7:30pm / Sun @ 2pm / Thur (March 6 & 27) @ 7:30

Dates: March 6 - 29

Where: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City.

Tickets: $15 - 32

The production features a fantastic cast of local talent, including Casey Burke, Chase Coney, Ura Frykdahl, John Gardiner, Paulette Gilbert, Katie King, Paul Micsan, Sarah Mugridge, Michele Nesbit, and Sara Noah.

Photo credit: Heidi Grass

