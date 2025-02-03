News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SENSE & SENSIBILITY to Open Sierra Stages 2025 Season

Performances will run from March 6 - 29 at the Nevada Theatre in historic downtown Nevada City.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
SENSE & SENSIBILITY to Open Sierra Stages 2025 Season Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sierra Stages will continue its tradition of bringing innovative theater to Nevada County with Kate Hamill's critically acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility," playing March 6 - 29 at the Nevada Theatre in historic downtown Nevada City.

LATEST NEWS

Chelsea Handler Announces Four New Dates For CHELSEA AT THE CHELSEA Las Vegas Residency
SENSE & SENSIBILITY to Open Sierra Stages 2025 Season
LOVE IS IN THE ART First Friday Event Moved to Main Street with the Art Walk
BACKSTAGE: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL IN LAS VEGAS to Open at The Neon Museum

This playful new adaptation of the beloved Austen classic follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production transforms Austen's classic novel into a comedic and theatrical romp that dazzles audiences while remaining true to the spirit of the original work.

"Kate Hamill's adaptation brings a fresh energy to Austen's story while preserving its wit and romance," says director Scott Gilbert. "Our production embraces the play's innovative staging and physicality, creating a dynamic experience that will delight both Austen enthusiasts and newcomers to her work."

Performance Details

What: Sense & Sensibility
When: Fri - Sat @ 7:30pm / Sun @ 2pm / Thur (March 6 & 27) @ 7:30
Dates: March 6 - 29 
Where: The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City.
Tickets: $15 - 32
The production features a fantastic cast of local talent, including Casey Burke, Chase Coney, Ura Frykdahl, John Gardiner, Paulette Gilbert, Katie King, Paul Micsan, Sarah Mugridge, Michele Nesbit, and Sara Noah. 

Photo credit: Heidi Grass





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos