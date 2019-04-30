R.U.N., the First Live Action Thriller By Cirque Du Soleil Will Premiere At Luxor In Las Vegas

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is excited to announce R.U.N - a groundbreaking new show and The Entertainment Group's first live action thriller, premiering at Luxor this fall. R.U.N is an unprecedented entertainment experience, using live action performance, cutting-edge technology and multimedia to explore the world of stunts.

Audiences will be plunged into a sensory experience where special effects collide with human performance, pushing viewers to the edge of their seats. Chapter by chapter, guests will be taken through a gritty, cinematic story featuring bold, rebellious and fearless characters. The show will follow two clans in an adrenaline-filled adventure where a striking bride leads a series of fast-paced chases, combat and stunts through the fictional dark underground of Las Vegas.

Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said, "R.U.N is very different from the other shows within the Cirque du Soleil portfolio. With R.U.N, we will reinvent the concept of a thriller, drawing inspiration from action movies and graphic novels. This action-packed live performance happening in front of and around the audience, will offer a new form of entertainment to a more diversified Las Vegas guest. We are really excited to bring this unique and edgy concept to Luxor."

An innovative and distinctive show that will push the limits of a live entertainment experience, R.U.N is the 10th partnership between Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International.

"Throughout MGM Resorts' more than 25-year relationship with the creative geniuses at Cirque du Soleil, we have watched them deliver spectacle after spectacle, wowing guests from around the world and giving them new reasons to visit," said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts' President of Entertainment & Sports. "This fall, the launch of R.U.N at Luxor, a show that represents a complete departure from anything Cirque du Soleil has created before, will mark a new and exciting phase of this very successful partnership."

R.U.N will begin performances on October 24, 2019 and play in the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $69 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by visiting RUNLASVEGAS.com, by calling 702.352.0221 on April 30, 855.706.5433 beginning May 1, or in-person at the R.U.N Theater box office.





