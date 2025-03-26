RAINBOW CABARET Brings Liza, Judy & Joan To Life At The Modern Showrooms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful kickoff with Jordan von Haslow's triple BroadwayWorld Award-nominated production, "Happy Birthday, Nat 'King' Cole," the Playhouse Series at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park continues with a one-night-only performance of Rainbow Cabaret on Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 PM.

Under the creative direction of Lisa Gay, the Playhouse Series shines a spotlight on unforgettable icons and timeless artistry. Rainbow Cabaret is no exception, serving up a heartwarming and hilarious evening that fulfills the fantasy of seeing the legendary Liza Minnelli reunited with her equally iconic mother, Judy Garland-plus a fabulous twist from the always outrageous Joan Rivers.

"There's something incredibly magical about honoring these legendary women in such an intimate and personal way," says Lisa Gay. "Rainbow Cabaret is a beautiful blend of tribute and theatricality-it's laughter, tears, and rainbows all rolled into one unforgettable night."

About the Show:

Set in an intimate cabaret atmosphere, Rainbow Cabaret opens with Liza (portrayed by Suzanne Goulet) welcoming the audience with a rousing "Come to the Cabaret, Old Chum," as rainbow visuals paint the screen. Judy (played by Denise Rose) stirs deep emotion with a stunning rendition of "Over the Rainbow," evoking goosebumps and nostalgia.

The show features dazzling duets, dynamic dancing, and deeply moving dialogue between the mother-daughter duo, showcasing their enduring love and complex bond. Adding sharp wit and wild laughs, Barbara Brighton brings the late, great Joan Rivers to life, delivering biting comedy that perfectly balances the show's heartfelt moments.

Meet the Cast:

Suzanne Goulet as "LIZA"

A premier Liza Minnelli impersonator, Suzanne's commanding stage presence, brassy vocals, and signature choreography have taken her across the globe. A veteran of "Legends in Concert" and longtime star of shows such as "A Moment with Liza," she has performed internationally from Aruba to Berlin. She co-created Rainbow Cabaret and was inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Denise Rose as "JUDY"

Hailing from Minneapolis, Denise has spent decades perfecting her portrayal of Judy Garland, including a celebrated turn at the Judy Garland Festival in Garland's birthplace. Her credits include "Songs and Stories of Judy Garland" in Montreal and the role of Carlotta in Follies. A co-creator of Rainbow Cabaret, she was also inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2018.

Barbara Brighton as "Joan Rivers"

A seasoned actress and comedienne, Barbara has appeared on General Hospital, Hart to Hart, and Archie Bunker's Place. Renowned as one of the top Joan Rivers impersonators in the country, she has performed across the U.S., Australia, South America, and more. She also produced and hosted The Barbara Brighton Show in Los Angeles and has graced stages from Broadway to Caesars Palace.

