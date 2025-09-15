Photos: Mötley Crüe Kicks Off Residency at Las Vegas Strip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock legends Mötley Crüe returned to the Las Vegas Strip this past weekend, launching their new show, The Las Vegas Residency, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The exclusive 10-date run marks the band’s third Vegas takeover and its first in more than a decade. Tickets for remaining performances through Friday, Oct. 3 are now on sale here. Take a look at photos from the opening weekend below!

As previously announced, Mötley Crüe will donate a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of The Las Vegas Residency to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth(NPHY), a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow and flourish.

This marks an extension of the band’s philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative – a moniker under which the band partners with non-profits close to Vince, Nikki, Tommy and John's hearts. In addition to a share of ticket sales, the band will launch a Propeller campaign benefiting NPHY, giving fans the chance to win a trip to meet Mötley Crüe in Las Vegas – click HERE to enter or learn more.

The residency launch also coincided with the release of From The Beginning (BMG), their brand-new singles collection. From The Beginning spans four decades of Crüe anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video “Live Wire” and winding through the years to 2024’s Top 5 Rock smash “Dogs Of War.” In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation including “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” “Wild Side,” and many more.

The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade plus GOLD, PLATINUM and MULTI-PLATINUM run of classics Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls Girls Girls, and Dr. Feelgood combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 Billion Streams, and dominated the charts around the world. Mötley Crüe’s loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever. As their music is featured in video games, movie trailers, films, TV shows and sporting events daily, new fans continue to discover the band’s amazing catalog. In 2022, the band made a triumphant return, launching a global stadium tour that reaffirmed their place as rock’s most notorious band and one of the best live shows ever.

Mötley Crüe has created an exclusive merch line for the Las Vegas Residency, available on-site at Park MGM’s Shoppe, merch booths at Dolby Live at Park MGM and online HERE. The band also collaborated with Prince Street Pizza to create a custom flavor in honor of the Las Vegas residency. Order “Pizza Your Action” in a special-edition box, available at all Southern California and Las Vegas locations now through Friday, Oct. 3.

From The Beginning is available now for streaming in standard audio and Dolby Atmos audio. The physical configurations include the standard CD and 2LP sets alongside CD & 2LP exclusive variants at Walmart, a 2LP exclusive at Target, and a 2LP exclusive at Amazon. Order now HERE.

Photo Credit: Marcus McDonald