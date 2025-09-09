Paul Ogata Joins MAD APPLE By Cirque du Soleil

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paul Ogata, celebrated stand-up comedian known for his intelligent humor and impeccable timing, will be the headline comedian at Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil during an extended eight-week residency. Ogata's witty commentary and crowd-pleasing material will add a fresh comedic style to the high-energy New York-themed production at New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Paul Ogata's distinguished career spans years of stand-up comedy, television specials and global performances. Recognized for his spontaneous, high-energy approach and sharp comedic timing, Ogata won first place in the highly competitive 32nd Annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition and continues to perform at venues worldwide. His hour-long comedy special "A Collection of My Favorite Lies" premiered on Amazon Prime, while his half-hour special aired exclusively on Comedy Central Asia. Television credits include appearances on Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham," the nationally syndicated "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen," ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" and CBS' "The Late Late Show." His comedy demonstrates his ability to craft witty insights into memorable performances that connect with audiences across all demographics.

Mad Apple continues to captivate Las Vegas audiences since its 2022 debut, seamlessly weaving together breathtaking circus artistry, electrifying musical performances and side-splitting comedy against the vibrant energy of New York City. The production has established itself as a must-see Vegas experience, complete with an interactive pre-show atmosphere that invites guests to become part of the spectacle before the curtain rises, featuring specialty cocktails served at the theater's unique on-stage bar.