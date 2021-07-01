PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Offers Complimentary Tickets To First Responders And Frontline Workers Through July 31

Piff the Magic Dragon is back at it with a magical offer for first responders and frontline workers through July 31, 2021. The breakout star of "America's Got Talent" is celebrating a return to full capacity for his acclaimed show inside of the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre at Flamingo Las Vegas with up to four complimentary tickets for essential workers throughout the month.



"Closures and capacity limits during the pandemic have been challenging for everyone," said Piff. "Our first responders and frontline workers have served our communities with pride and dedication and it's an honor to be able to thank them, as Las Vegas reopens and rebounds."



Piff the Magic Dragon performs nightly at the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre inside Flamingo Las Vegas. Piff is joined onstage by Mr. Piffles, The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, and showgirl Jade Simone, who entertain guests from the ages of eight to 80 with a nonstop blend of wizardry, wit and sarcasm.



Complimentary tickets (limit four) are available to all first responders and frontline workers through July 31, 2021. To RSVP, contact PiffRSVPs@gmail.com with a full name, mobile telephone number, email address and the number of tickets requested. All reservations must be made 48 hours in advance of the preferred show date. Management reserves all rights.



Piff the Magic Dragon performs at 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday inside of the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre at Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $62.95 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale. For more information, visit caesars.com or call (855) 234-7469. Follow Piff the Magic Dragon on Facebook and Instagram at @piffthemagicdragon and on Twitter at @thepiff.

