PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, will bring an action-packed, family-friendly production to Orleans Arena during its four-show run on Thursday, February 9 through Saturday, February 11. The family-friendly event sets the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series Paw Patrol on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure, which includes help from the newest pup who is all ears, Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience an in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

Showtime is 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Tickets start at $30, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted into the venue, except for one small clean bag per person no larger than 12" x 12" x 6" or one small clutch no larger than 5" x 9" x 2".