Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE FORTUNE TAKERS

Open-Door Playhouse will present a new play, The Fortune Takers, starting October 22, 2025 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

The play centers on a Times Square tarot and palm reading storefront run by a married pair of grifters. Everything changes when a wealthy and mysterious new client appears.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Camille Ameen as Mary, Matt Foyer as Dave and as a flyer distributor, Noelle Evangelista as The Mark, and Allen Wasserman as Happ.

Cameron Scott is a Connecticut-based playwright who was educated at NYU. A previous play, That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming, was produced by Open-Door Playhouse. His play Uphill was a winning play at ESTAFest (Eastern States Theatre Association). He has also served in administrative capacities on numerous Broadway shows.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, a donation is accepted.