Natalia Lafourcade Comes to the Smith Center in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mexican artist Natalia Lafourcade has announced her “Cancionera Tour,” her most extensive North American run in seven years, including a September 13, 2025 performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m.

Regarded as one of the most influential voices in Latin popular culture this century, Lafourcade 18 Latin Grammy Awards® – more than any other Latina artist – along with won four Grammy Awards® and

During her upcoming tour, Lafourcade will debut a new show with intimate arrangements as she reinterprets her classic hits and introduces new songs.

“I’ve been dreaming for a while of returning to the stage in a different way, perhaps more intimate or closer to my audience,” she says. “My wish is to share the intimacy I experience with my songs in my room, in my home, in my personal universe or in my own imagination.”

Last December, Lafourcade released Live at Carnegie Hall, a 2022 recording that features collaborations with iconic artists David Byrne, Jorge Drexler and Omara Portuondo. The concert marked the first live performance of Lafourcade’s album De Todas Las Flores, which won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, along with three Latin Grammy Awards®.

One of those Latin Grammys was awarded for Best Pop/Rock Song – for Lafourcade’s collaboration with Conociendo Rusia, “Cinco Horas Menos.”

Comments