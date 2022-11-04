Mariachi Herencia De México: A Very Merry Christmas In Concert Comes to UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

This holiday season the UNLV Performing Arts Center will present "A Very Merry Christmas" starring the dynamic ensemble Mariachi Herencia de México at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Filled with music and cheer for the whole family, the Latin GRAMMY-nominated group will perform Mexican and American favorites, including their hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Los Peces en el Rio," "Sleigh Ride," "Mi Burrito Sabanero," and many more.

In 2017, Mariachi Herencia de México scored a Latin GRAMMY nomination in the "Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album" category for the group's debut album titled Nuestra Herencia. The group's follow up album, Herencia De La Tierra Mía, was released in 2018 and features guest vocals by two superstars of Mexican music, folkloric/fusion artist Lila Downs and veteran mariachi singer Aida Cuevas.

The group of young Mexican American musicians have released four highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both the Billboard and the iTunes Latin Albums charts, defying a music industry trend and pointing to a revival in recorded mariachi music.

Mariachi Herencia de México has toured throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada performing in some of the most prestigious performing arts centers across the continent, including The Kennedy Center and Guadalajara's Teatro Degollado.

Single tickets are priced from $20-$50 (discounts available) and may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at pac.unlv.edu or at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. When purchasing tickets, consider donating to the Performing Arts Center to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.