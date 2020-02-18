Main Street Station Guest From Hawai'i Hits More Than $420,000 Jackpot Playing Pai Gow Poker

A Hawaiian resident turned her Las Vegas vacation at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel into a more than $420,000 payday when she hit a seven-card straight flush and bonus bet playing pai gow poker on Monday, Feb. 17. The winner requested to remain anonymous.

This is the third major win in the last five months by a Hawaiian guest at one of Boyd Gaming's downtown destinations. On Nov. 23, another Hawaiian resident won a more than $1 million jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune slots at Fremont Hotel and Casino. On Oct. 7, a long-time Boyd Gaming customer from Hawaii took home a $930,000 jackpot playing the Madonna slot game at Main Street Station.

For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You