Russell Peters Will Return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

International comedy superstar and long-time Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas headliner, Russell Peters, will make his return to the stage with his highly anticipated ‘RELAX* World Tour' in 2026. Known for delivering decades of laughter, the Las Vegas resident will return to the iconic venue on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, and Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, for a two-night engagement. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Peters has entertained Las Vegas audiences for almost 20 years, solidifying his place as a staple of stand-up comedy on the Las Vegas Strip. Known for his sharp wit, global perspective, and crowd-pleasing humor, the Las Vegas resident continues to draw fans from around the world.

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV “Comedy Now!” special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London's O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White and Brown in 2008; and, The Green Card Tour in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. His current Relax World Tour has been seen by over 200,000 fans across 65 cities in 25 countries since its launch in October 2024.

Peters has been awarded Emmy, Peabody, Gemini and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents.

Peters resides in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When not on tour he spends every day with his daughter, Crystianna and son, Russell Santiago. He has a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu and is an ardent DJ and hip-hop junkie who tries to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.