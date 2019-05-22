Las Vegas Philharmonic Concerts To Air On Nevada Public Radio

The Las Vegas Philharmonic has partnered with Nevada Public Radio for the fourth year to broadcast performances from its recently concluded 2018-19 season on Classical 89.7 FM Sundays at 2pm, starting July 7. Each broadcast will be 90 minutes to two hours in length and will include six performances from the Philharmonic's celebratory 20th Anniversary season.

Each broadcast will include insightful conversations with Music Director, Donato Cabrera and Nevada Public Radio's Dave Becker in addition to full length performances by your symphony orchestra. The programs featured on air will include the following Las Vegas Philharmonic concerts from the 20th Anniversary season:

Upcoming air dates:

July 7: Opening Night - Celebrating Bernstein (performed 9/15/18)

July 14: Glass, Mozart & Bach - with Simone Dinnerstein (performed 11/3/18)

July 21: The Music of John Williams (performed 1/12/19)

July 28: An Evening of Brahms (performed 2/9/19)

August 4: Dvorak in America (performed 4/6/19)

August 11: Season Finale - Ode To Joy (performed 5/11/19)

The broadcasts will also stream live online at https://knpr.org/classical-897-kcnv.

"Nevada Public Radio's broadcasts of the Las Vegas Philharmonic performing in the magnificent acoustics of Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center offer an introduction to the musical gifts of your symphony orchestra for those that haven't yet attended one of our concerts," said Donato Cabrera, music director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. "It will also offer our seasoned audience members and supporters the opportunity to hear and enjoy an encore performance and re-live the experience they had in the concert hall during our 20th Anniversary season."

"Providing a literal amplifier to the Las Vegas Philharmonic's 2018/19 season on-air at Classical 89.7 is a pleasure, and it is certainly programming our audience looks forward to enjoying," said Flo Rogers, president & CEO of Nevada Public Radio. "As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nevada Public Radio ahead in 2020, we also extend congratulations to Donato Cabrera and the Philharmonic on their 20th Anniversary season."





