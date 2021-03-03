Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces New Young Artist Exhibition

Continuing to evolve its music education and engagement programs, Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) invites Southern Nevada music students to participate in the first ever Young Artist Exhibition. This unique new program will provide a stage for local young musicians to showcase their talent in a non-competitive space and receive invaluable feedback from musicians of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Young artists aged 10 - 21 may submit a video of themselves playing any piece that showcases their musicianship. Videos will be featured on the LVP website in July 2021 and all young artists will receive constructive and uplifting feedback from members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Deadline for submissions is May 31, 2021.

Exhibition Guidelines: The Young Artist Exhibition is open to all Nevada students aged 10-21. Applicants may submit a video of themselves performing any piece they choose. Videos must not exceed 7 minutes in length and video files must be .mp4 or .mov format, no larger than 100MB. Participants should film in landscape showing their face and instrument in a well-lit room. Label video file as follows: FirstinitialLastname_Composer and piece title_instrument.mp4. For more information, visit lvphil.org/education/studentprograms/

Submit videos through this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeyF4OTP4wRt6sGyThTo5s3xad7q5TkVgh0KK2TqA1Fyo9q5A/viewform?usp=sf_link.