Las Vegas Men's Chorus Performs BROADWAY OUR WAY

On June 29 at 4 p.m., The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus (LVMC) will celebrate their Season 32 Finale as they present time-honored Broadway classics with their signature twist in “Broadway Our Way” at UNLV’s Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.



100 singers will pay tribute to musical theatre composers who left indelible marks on the hearts of theatre goers, Tony Awards voters, and the world. They’ll sing-to-life favorite Broadway shows including “Wicked,” “Hairspray,” “West Side Story” and “South Pacific,” while the dance line pays homage to musicals celebrating the art of movement from master choreographers like Bob Fosse and his iconic work in “Sweet Charity” to the joyful hand-jive from “Grease” to traditional tap dancing.

The concert hall will be filled with razzle-dazzle with the group’s awe-inspiring spin on the magic of Broadway!



LVMC was founded in 1993 by a small group of men who simply wanted to sing. Over the next 30 years, the chorus found itself providing much more than music: a place to create and foster community and safe spaces through live performances. Social justice, inclusion, diversity, and equity are now at the forefront of LVMC's programming. From humble beginnings of 10 members and 30 patrons, they now boast 100+ active members and 2,000+ patrons in the audience annually at three fully produced Mainstage Concerts with a free Community Concert Series benefiting thousands more.

Patrons describe attending an LVMC concert as “experiencing joy.” Ryan Duff, Artistic Director, often says “When you are part of something special, you are special.”



Tickets for “Broadway Our Way” start at $30.25 (inclusive of online fees) and are available at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office: online tickets can be accessed here; in-person at the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-6pm; and on the phone at 702.895.ARTS.



Avoid online fees by purchasing tickets in person at the Box Office. Special pricing is available for senior citizens, military personnel, children, and students while supplies last.

Free parking is available at the UNLV Cottage Grove Parking Garage directly adjacent to Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall: 1071 Cottage Grove Ave, Paradise, NV 89119.



For more information about The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, visit www.lvmenschorus.org.

