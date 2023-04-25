Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevin Hart Concludes Record-Breaking Reality Check Tour At Resorts World Theatre

Performances are on Friday, July 7, 2023 and Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

This July, Kevin Hart will return to Resorts World Las Vegas for back-to-back performances at Resorts World Theatre, marking the conclusion of his record breaking Reality Check Tour on Friday, July 7, 2023 and Saturday, July 8, 2023. The stand-up shows will deliver side-splitting laughs and a comedic experience unlike any other.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated shows go on sale to the public Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

WHEN: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

WHO: Global entertainer and comedian, Kevin Hart

MORE: For press requests surrounding this performance, please contact aeg@giantnoise.com.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. Guests' cooperation in creating a phone-free experience is appreciated.

