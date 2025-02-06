Kelly Clarkson Sets New Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson is returning to Las Vegas with a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency will kick off Friday, July 4, 2025, with 18 performances scheduled through November 15, 2025.

The new residency follows Kelly’s sold-out exclusive Las Vegas engagement at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2023 and 2024.

“I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!” said Kelly Clarkson. “We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!” Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Citi is the official card of Kelly Clarkson at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Monday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following 18 performances go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. PT:

July 2025: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

August 2025: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

November 2025: 7, 8, 14, 15

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented artist with over 25 million albums and 40 million singles sold worldwide. Her award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” now in its sixth season, has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Additionally, Kelly coached winning teams on “The Voice” in seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21.

Comments