Grammy Winner Leon Bridges Announces One-Night-Only Performance At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, July 29

On Friday, July 29, 2022, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges will bring his first-ever headlining arena tour, The Boundless Tour, to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for one night only.

The Boundless Tour will feature something for everyone, with Bridges performing tracks from his GRAMMY-nominated debut album Coming Home, his GRAMMY Award-winning album Good Thing and his GRAMMY-nominated third album Gold Diggers Sound as well as Texas Sun, his collaborative EP with Khruangbin. Swedish electronic band, Little Dragon, will perform as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST. To purchase, visit www.AXS.com.