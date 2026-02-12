Feature: EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT Makes Historic Las Vegas Debut At Westgate's International Theater

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Las Vegas once again became the center of the Elvis universe as EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, the highly anticipated new film from Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann, was shown in the legendary International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The exclusive free screening on Elvis's historic stage was a heartfelt reminder of his enduring influence, inspiring fans, historians, and industry insiders to feel proud and connected to his legacy.

EPiC brought the film to the United States after its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, featuring over 50 hours of rare archival footage. The film inspires awe and admiration among film lovers and Elvis fans alike.

"This is more than a film premiere—it is a moment of deep meaning for Elvis fans everywhere," said Cami Christensen, President & General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. "To debut Baz Luhrmann's newest Elvis film in the very theater where Elvis transformed Las Vegas entertainment is profoundly special. Westgate is honored to welcome fans from around the world back to the home of Elvis for this extraordinary event."

Luhrmann's stylized cinematic vision reintroduced Presley to a new generation with his 2022 movie, Elvis, as he expands the legend with EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert. The film will be released exclusively in IMAX by NEON on Feb. 20, with a nationwide theatrical rollout beginning Feb. 27. Visit neonrated.com for theaters and showtimes.

NEON has received 39 Academy Award® nominations and 11 wins, including two Best Picture awards in eight years. Sony Music Vision crafts storytelling across film and television. Bazmark—the visionary studio founded by Luhrmann and Academy Award-winning designer Catherine Martin—has spent over three decades redefining cinematic and theatrical expression. Authentic Studios, a division of Authentic Brands Group, brings its global media expertise and storytelling to the project.

As the credits rolled inside the International Theater, applause once again filled the room that Elvis once commanded nightly. Nearly 50 years after his final performance in space, his presence was felt.

With its IMAX rollout imminent and nationwide release to follow, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is positioned to be one of 2026's defining cinematic events. But in Las Vegas—inside the theater where history was made—it was already something more enduring: a homecoming.

The King Comes Home (Elvis Musical Tribute), Las Vegas’s newest tribute to Elvis Presley, takes the stage at Westgate Cabaret Theater in the same iconic property where he performed from 1969-1976. Showtimes are 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Viva! Elvis Tribute Festival Las Vegas, a curated, week-long celebration to be held at the Westgate, including the show, 1969 LIVE! – The King Returns on Jul. 31. The multi-day experience is designed for fans to fully immerse themselves in Elvis's musical legacy and cultural impact. The documentary, 1970 LIVE! - That's The Way It Was, brings to life the concert where it was filmed in the International Theater and will be presented on Oct. 24. Click here for more info.