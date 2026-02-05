Feature: Kevin Lepine Named 2026 Stage Hypnotist of The Year

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kevin Lepine has spent more than 15 years making audiences laugh nightly in Las Vegas. He has recently earned recognition with the 2026 Stage Hypnotist of the Year award at the Performing Hypnosis Summit, which celebrates entertainment excellence, ethics, mentorship, responsibility and industry contributions. This inspires respect and pride among industry peers and fans.

For Lepine, the honor arrives not as a finish line, but as a renewed call to action.

"When people who truly understand what you do see your work as a benchmark, it's humbling and motivating," Lepine says. "It also feels like a responsibility. This award reminds me to keep growing, stay creative, improve every day, and help lift others along the way."

"The Stage Hypnotist Award exists to honor more than just great performances; it recognizes those who give back to the craft. It celebrates hypnotists who raise standards, perform ethically, support others and actively keep entertainment hypnosis alive, respected and evolving for the next generation," said Grant Saunders, professional stage hypnotist.

The Performing Hypnosis Summit emphasizes values Lepine believes are essential for long-term success. This focus adds to his integrity and dedication to the craft.

"Your ethics determine your career more than anything else," he explains. "If you're ethical, you work well with clients, bookers, and most importantly, your volunteers. How people feel after being on your stage is everything."

Lepine is widely respected for creating a safe, supportive environment where volunteers feel valued and empowered—never exploited. This care builds trust and loyalty, inspiring the audience to value ethical standards in entertainment.

"Nothing is funny if it isn't safe," he says. "If a volunteer is uncomfortable, the audience feels it immediately."

His goal is simple but exacting: make volunteers feel like stars.

Equally important is the contribution to the craft. For Lepine, that means sharing knowledge, not material.

"It's not about stealing jokes or routines. It's about learning how someone does something well and growing from their experience," he says. "When I first opened in Vegas, other hypnotists helped me build my showroom and shared advice. We believed that if we built each other up, audiences would want to see more hypnosis."

That philosophy continues today. After performances of Hypnosis Unleashed, Lepine frequently hosts 30–40-minute Q&A sessions for fellow hypnotists and remains known for his accessibility within the community.

"I want to show people what they're doing well so they can grow."

Lepine is quick to credit the mentors and communities that shaped him. He first points to the founders of Hypnosis Unleashed—Terry Stokes, Terry Stokes Jr., and Michael Johns. They brought him to Las Vegas and helped him understand the expectations of a Vegas audience.

He also cites the late The Amazing Johnathan, New Orleans performers like Warpo, Thom Brittan, and Harry Anderson, and formative experiences growing up in Detroit, where comedy clubs, punk bars, and early supporters gave him space to experiment.

"Everyone from Mark Ridley at the Comedy Castle to a little punk bar called Lili's 21 took a chance on me," he recalls. "Those opportunities mattered."

Brian Bay has described Lepine as someone who now lifts others voluntarily—a role Lepine embraces fully.

"We [Grant Saunders and myself] found ourselves saying that Kevin is now one of those giants. The difference is that people don't have to climb up on him to stand on his shoulders; he'll lift them voluntarily. Kevin's emphasis on safety, ethics, and presenting yourself in a manner that reflects well on the industry as a whole catalyzes success. His kindness, his generosity and enthusiasm for others' successes truly embrace the spirit of what this award represents."

"If it weren't for the giants who came before me, I wouldn't be here," Lepine says. "Being part of the longest-running hypnosis show in Vegas comes with a responsibility to give back."

That responsibility takes many forms: teaching classes, mentoring performers, sharing resources, and helping others build sustainable careers.

While the show evolves with changing humor and cultural shifts, its core remains intact: connection, inclusivity, and fun.

"My job is to show people hypnosis is fun, real, and unforgettable."

In an increasingly digital world, he believes live entertainment remains essential.

"Everything is funnier in a group. And people want to know—' Is this real?' With hypnosis, the answer is yes, and it's happening right in front of you."

"This award makes me feel an even bigger responsibility to show the world how great hypnosis can be. I believe it's time for more people to experience the excitement and joy of comedy hypnosis.

"The 70 minutes onstage is the fun part," he laughs. "The real work is marketing, writing, and preparation. But the people I've met—the friendships that come from audiences—those are the real surprises."

Hypnosis Unleashed is performed at 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday (dark Sunday and Monday) at the Four Queens Hotel and Casino, 202 E. Fremont St. For more info, visit vegashypnosisshow.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @ hypnotistkevin, YouTube @KevinLepine.