Feature: IKONS OF ROCK™ Ignites the Las Vegas Strip

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ultimate classic rock concert experience has officially arrived on the Las Vegas Strip, promising an exciting and memorable journey for all. IKONS OF ROCK™ is now thrilling audiences with its electrifying year-long residency at the world-famous Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, delivering a nightly, high-voltage celebration of the greatest legends in rock music.

Executive Producers Scot Gaines and Dennis Varghese, in association with Steve Arnold of A&R Management and Founder/Producer Darren Moore, have brought IKONS OF ROCK to life as a theatrical, arena-style tribute to rock's most iconic artists. Featuring a rotating cast that actually sings, emulating over 50 performers, no two shows are exactly alike. Each night spotlights impeccably crafted portrayals of legendary acts including Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Heart, Van Halen (celebrating both the David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar eras), Alice Cooper, Queen, Rob Zombie and many more.

"We've got a lot of members in our bands that are with very well-known artists that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Canada and the United States. When we were on downtime, we just wanted to get together and play the stuff we wanted to play. That's where the show really started. One night, I came down dressed up like the band members of KISS. I don't know why, I just felt like it. The next night, the rest of the band started dressing up as various characters, and it just took off at the venue we were playing at. We were pulling musicians we didn't even know existed in the city we were working in at the time," explained Moore.

More than a traditional tribute act, IKONS OF ROCK is designed to captivate and excite with an immersive, theatrical concert experience. Audiences are surrounded by stunning visuals, authentic costumes and era-defining anthems that help create a truly unforgettable atmosphere, making every show feel like stepping into rock history.

"I take the show very seriously. When we first started, I told everyone that if we're going to do this, let's do it right. Let's imitate the artist to a T, the way they walk, the way they talk, what they do on and off stage. Let's make their costumes absolutely perfect. When they walk on stage before one musical note is struck, people know who they are just by the outfit they are wearing. We'll do the songs exactly the way they are on their albums, not the way they do them live, not the way that they do them currently, 30 or 40 years later, but exactly the way that people remember hearing them on the album," added Moore.

The residency's home, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas, is part of Hard Rock International's global portfolio, one of the most recognized hospitality and entertainment brands in the world. With venues in nearly 80 countries and more than 300 locations—including hotels, casinos, Rock Shops®, live performance venues and cafes—Hard Rock's legacy began with an Eric Clapton guitar and has grown into the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia, now exceeding 88,000 pieces displayed worldwide.

"The Hard Rock is a great partner. There are pictures and memorabilia of the artists who have performed at the Hard Rock. I have seen Kiss and Eddie Van Halen guitars hanging on the wall. Our drummer and bass player have their drum kits and bass guitars displayed in Hard Rock venues around the world. We would like to eventually tour all the Hard Rock Cafés and partner with them."

People who purchase an Ikons of Rock ticket can receive discounts on food and drinks. The environment is like a rock-and-roll concert. VIP allows guests to come backstage and have a drink with the band while the show is going on.

Designed for fans of all ages, IKONS OF ROCK aims to inspire and unite generations, offering longtime rock devotees a nostalgic return to arena glory while introducing younger audiences to the artists who defined the genre. The cast's dedication to the music and larger-than-life personalities helps create a shared experience that celebrates rock's enduring legacy.

Tickets for IKONS OF ROCK, including VIP packages and limited meet-and-greet opportunities, are available, giving fans a chance to get closer to the legends—reimagined and reborn—night after night on the Las Vegas Strip. For more info, visit ikonsofrock.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and TikTok.