Erotic Heritage Museum Will Launch Immersive Exhibit In Collaboration With Filmmaker Michael Ninn

The Catherine, an exhibit that will feature memorabilia and music from the films Catherine and Sacred Sin, has plans to open inside The Erotic Heritage Museum on Saturday, June 3rd. The exhibit will highlight the work of Michael Ninn, the famed yet reclusive erotic film director, including his collaborations with renowned musician Eddie Van Halen on both films.

“It is difficult to describe the stunning beauty and class of this newest exhibit - a first for Michael Ninn,” said Dr. Victoria Hartmann, Executive Director of The Erotic Heritage Museum. “We are not only surprised but grateful Michael chose The Erotic Heritage Museum to display the amazing artifacts and art from his 30 year career - which also includes his pivotal and intimate work with Eddie Van Halen on the film Sacred Sin.”

Guests will be able to listen to guitar tracks from the movie Catherine that were written and composed by Eddie Van Halen after the film's release, as well as film scores from the movie Sacred Sin in which Van Halen co-produced alongside Ninn. A variety of art and memorabilia will be on display, including five guitars that were used by the famed musician. The exhibit has plans for a long-term engagement with frequent changes and new installments that will give visitors a reason to return.

“The lower level of the exhibit focuses mainly on the movies Catherine and Sacred Sin,” said Ninn. “On display in this area is a variety of personal memorabilia from my time working with Eddie Van Halen on the movie Sacred Sin. Of course the exhibit wouldn't be complete without a display of Eddie Van Halen's guitars.”

The Erotic Heritage Museum is located at 3275 S Sammy Davis Jr. Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89109. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $34 and include access to The Erotic Heritage Museum as well as The Catherine Exhibit. Guests must be 18+ to enter, for more information and to purchase tickets, visit eroticmuseumvegas.com.