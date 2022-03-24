Eagles Return to Las Vegas for Encore 'Hotel California' Performance

The EAGLES - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill - are returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, for an encore performance of the band's three sold-out 'Hotel California' concerts in 2019.

Those concerts launched the band's current, 63-date 'Hotel California' Tour, which features the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and will be the final 'Hotel California' tour date for 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PDT via AXS.com. A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PDT. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will also be available. Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.

The Eagles kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 40 Sold-Out shows in 26 major U.S. arenas, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and three concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.