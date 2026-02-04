Don Barnhart Extends Residency At Delirious Comedy Club In Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Las Vegas-based comedian Don Barnhart has extended his residency at Delirious Comedy Club, adding new performance dates at the venue. The club is located inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, a short distance from the Las Vegas Strip.

Barnhart, a nationally touring comedian, writer, and producer, continues to headline Delirious Comedy Club’s regular stand-up programming, which features rotating comedians in an intimate club environment. The residency extension follows continued audience demand for the performances.

Delirious Comedy Club operates as a traditional comedy club rather than a large theater venue, with close seating and frequent audience interaction. The club has received a high volume of positive audience reviews and is known for presenting stand-up comedy in a small-room setting.

The updated performance schedule includes shows Thursday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. Seating is limited, and the added dates allow additional audiences to attend while maintaining the venue’s standard capacity.

Delirious Comedy Club is located approximately five to ten minutes from major Las Vegas Strip hotels by car or rideshare. The Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino offers free on-site parking for guests attending performances.

Tickets, showtimes, and additional information are available through Delirious Comedy Club.