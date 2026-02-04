Composer Ludovico Einaudi to Make Encore Theater Debut This Fall

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi will make his venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this Fall. The acclaimed musician is set to perform a special one-night-only performance of “Ludovico Einaudi: Solo Piano” on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. here.

Einaudi is known for creating ambient, cohesive soundscapes that transcend traditional genre boundaries. Originally trained as a traditional pianist in Italy, his style evolved into a nuanced blend of classical, pop, and rock elements. This Signature Sound led to a career composing scores for high-profile film and television productions, including “Doctor Zhivago,” “I’m Still Here,” and the Academy Award-winning films “Nomadland” and “The Father.”

Recently, Einaudi announced his latest solo album – ‘Solo Piano’ – featuring works that span his illustrious 30-year career. His first-ever collection of solo piano works will be released on Feb. 27, 2026.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Ludovico Einaudi