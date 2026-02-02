First Friday Las Vegas To Present HARMONY Theme For February Event

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First Friday Foundation has announced that the February First Friday event will take place on Friday, February 6, with the theme “Harmony.” The monthly arts festival will run from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas, remaining within the Arts District while adjusting its footprint to accommodate ongoing construction.

For February, the First Friday Art Walk will be located along Boulder Avenue adjacent to the Arts Factory and extending onto First Street, while the food garden and bar area will be situated on Main Street near Charleston Avenue. The updated footprint spans Main Street from Charleston Avenue to Coolidge Avenue, with the Art Walk flowing from Boulder Avenue through First Street. Approximately 100 local artists and craftspeople are expected to participate.

The featured artist for the February event is Matthew Wright, a Henderson-based artist whose work centers on metal fabrication and welding. Wright’s background includes experience in the motorsports and automotive industries, as well as mining and heavy equipment manufacturing. After a six-year hiatus, he has returned to creating sculptural and functional metal artwork with a focus on precision and craftsmanship.

The First Friday artist residency program will continue to highlight local artists, including resident artist Nancy Good, with studio and gallery space provided at Art Square. The Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space, named in honor of First Friday’s founder, will feature artist Sam Dickerson for the month. Additional free artist spaces have been made available through a new local sponsorship from Eric Roy Law Firm, allowing ten artists to participate in the Art Walk at no cost.

Entertainment programming will take place throughout the evening, with live music and performances scheduled across the footprint. Las Vegas–based mobile gaming company Skillz will also be onsite with its Victory Truck, offering free-entry live competitions for prizes.

The February First Friday Poster Competition was awarded to local artist Mila May, who will receive a $2,500 stipend and free booth space for one year. May will create a new series of monthly First Friday posters through October 2026.

More than twenty food trucks will be featured alongside First Friday bars, with additional arts district galleries, restaurants, bars, and retail businesses open throughout the evening. Organizers note that roadwork in the area may cause traffic delays in the coming months. Parking is available at 1000 Commerce Street and 500 South Casino Center Drive (City Hall), with a free shuttle service provided. Limited street parking near First Street and Coolidge Avenue will be available for a fee, and attendees are advised not to park in nearby vacant lots.