Delirious Comedy Club Nominated For 2020 Best Of Las Vegas Award

Even though the Covid 19 pandemic has put the squeeze on live performing, The Las Vegas Review Journal is continuing with their 2020 Best of Las Vegas Awards and Delirious Comedy Club inside The Spare Room at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino is nominated for Best Comedy Club and Best Showroom/Live Venue of 2020.

Delirious Comedy Club established themselves by bringing Downtown Las Vegas some of the funniest, top headlining comedians from across the globe. You may have seen them on The Tonight Show, HBO, Netflix, Conan, Bob & Tom, Comedy Central, Late Night, BET, Showtime, Howard Stern, YouTube, Amazon, USO Tours, entertaining the troops and more.

As of January 2020, Delirious Comedy Club was the only full-time comedy club in downtown Las Vegas showcasing the next generation of comedy stars, celebrity comedians as well as featuring some of the best local acts. Over the last year, Delirious Comedy Club produced a series of special events featuring Pauly Shore, Christopher "Kid" Reid, Hypnomania and is a co-sponsor of Don Barnhart's Battle Comics entertaining the troops overseas.

Located at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino inside The Spare Room, Delirious Comedy Club is working with the hotel to make sure when they reopen, it will be when it's safe to do so. The hotel is working diligently with city and state officials on a daily basis to ensure the safety of their guests and staff.

Delirious Comedy Club is produced by DLGS Entertainment and Don Barnhart, owner of Jokesters Comedy Club at OYO Hotel & Casino. Jokesters is a former Best of Las Vegas Comedy Club winner and was honored last year when Mayor Goodman proclaimed it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas.

"They say that laughter is the best medicine and we are looking forward to bringing it laughter back., says producer/comedian Don Barnhart. "to say these have been unprecedented times is an understatement. The thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter, laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health,"

According to Help.org, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."

Barnhart added, "We take comedy and your health seriously and will re-open as soon as it's safe to do so. In the meantime, we've put up tons of comedy videos on our website at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com

To vote for Delirious Comedy Club as the 2020 Best of Las Vegas, just click on the link below, go to "Entertainment", then "Comedy Club" and select Delirious Comedy Club. You can also vote for The Spare Room as the best Showroom/Live Venue.

You can vote once a day through September 30th. https://www.votebolv.com

