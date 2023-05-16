Comedian Trey Kennedy Will Bring Grow Up Tour to Red Rock Resort for Two Shows

Kennedy will perform Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. 

By:
Comedian Trey Kennedy is bringing his Grow Up Tour to Las Vegas for two shows inside the Red Rock Ballroom at Red Rock Resort. Kennedy will perform Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.

Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12+ million followers. He currently has a podcast titled "Correct Opinions" and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States. Trey's self-produced comedy special "Are You For Real?" can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content in order to deliver some joy where it's needed and help people find some common ground through comedy.

Tickets for Trey Kennedy Grow Up Tour are $37.50, $42.50, $52.50, $62.50, and $72.50 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com.

For exclusive ticket pre-sale information, connect with Red Rock Resort on Twitter @RedRockCasino and Facebook.




