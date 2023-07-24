Comedian Theo Von Announces Venue Debut At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas, October 27-28

In addition to performing live onstage, the Louisiana native can be seen and heard weekly on his widely-popular podcasts “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting”.

Comedian Theo Von Announces Venue Debut At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas, October 27-28

Today, stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von announced his debut performances at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas. After selling out theaters across the U.S., and adding more tour dates by demand, Von will deliver his headline performances on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets for his debut shows will go on sale to the public this Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST. 

In addition to performing live onstage, the Louisiana native can be seen and heard weekly on his widely-popular podcasts “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting,” each with millions of dedicated listeners. Filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Von's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE can be seen on Netflix.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For tickets or more information, visit rwlasvegas/entertainment and Theovon.com/tour.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.

Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.   

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

 

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies. He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles. Gang.




