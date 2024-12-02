Comedian Nate Bargatze Announces Brings 'Big Dumb Eyes World Tour To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced 16 performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with all-new material. Tickets for all performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records with more than 1.2 million tickets sold on his “The Be Funny Tour.” He is currently the #1 earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar's recent report and #12 in overall live tour ticket sales in the company of Coldplay, Madonna, and U2.

Bargatze recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the second time in one year, to rave reviews with Vulture.com asking, “Has Nate Bargatze Cracked The SNL Code?” Bargatze hosted “SNL” for the first time in 2023, securing high ratings for the program with Vanity Fair calling him “A Great Saturday Night Live Host” and Entertainment Weekly exclaiming “A frighteningly funny Halloween episode.”

This Fall, Nate will co-produce the holiday variety special, Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas with Lorne Michaels for CBS, which will air on Dec. 19, 2024. He will also release his highly anticipated stand-up special, Your Friend, Nate Bargazte on Netflix on Dec. 24, 2024. He also announced his new book from Grand Central Publishing, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, set to be published in May 2025.

For tickets or more information on Nate Bargatze's upcoming shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com or NateBargatze.com.

About Nate Bargatze

In 2023, Bargatze broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The next month, he also broke the record for tickets sold at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City – the highest amount ever sold by a comedian at the venue. In 2024 he broke 20 total arena records.

Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership. In 2024, it was announced that Bargatze will return to Netflix with a two stand-up special deal. The first of the two specials, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will premiere globally on Netflix on December 24, 2024.

Bargatze was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label. He also recently performed two sold-out shows at The Hollywood Bowl with Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 13 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the most appearances by any comedian. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden's respective late-night shows.

In 2023, Bargatze unveiled Nateland Entertainment, a family-friendly content company where he produces standup comedy specials, showcases, sketches, and scripted episodic content for film, television, podcasts, music, and more.

