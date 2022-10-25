Comedian Don Barnhart To Return To Las Vegas Residency With New Syndicated TV Show
Unapologetically Funny! will begin airing locally and The CW Las Vegas this fall, on Amazon Prime, and more.
There are just not enough hours in a day for comedian, producer and director Don Barnhart as the Las Vegas based headliner just returned from the grand opening of his new venture, the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii. Barnhart is set to resume his nightly residency at the Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and begin production of "Unapologetically Funny!", the late night comedy show that doesn't hold back.
Unapologetically Funny! will begin airing locally and The CW Las Vegas this fall with national syndication on The Action Channel, worldwide on Amazon Prime as well as live streaming on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and more. The show will feature Barnhart along with a cast of some of the funniest comedians, improvisers and sketch performers showcasing the spotlight on fresh new faces, established headliners and the craziest characters, sketches and more.
Barnhart, who's family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is going viral created The Delirious Comedy Show to provide audiences with a true comedy club and late night experience. "While the show is not inherently dirty, our comics and sketch performers are free to take on subjects and shine the light on topics that might be a bit too sensitive for some," stated Barnhart during a recent press junket. The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy show isn't for you."
Critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey."
The Delirious Comedy Club runs Thurs - Sun at 8 & 10pm with tickets starting at $29.95 with VIP and Front Row options. For tickets or more information, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 21, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for international musical sensation, Blue Man Group, for all 2023 Las Vegas performances. The iconic show is known for constantly evolving, creative instrumentals, over-the-top nonverbal communication and outrageous surprises.
The Neon Museum Presents DUCK DUCK SHED Next Week
October 20, 2022
The Neon Museum will debut a four-day event entitled Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture to recognize the iconic architecture that defines the city as a cultural hub with major design influences that have world-wide impact, particularly in hospitality.
NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL & A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS to Open in Las Vegas
October 20, 2022
The Las Vegas strip can expect a whole lot of laughs this fall courtesy of two of Off-Broadway’s biggest hits. NEWSical The Musical and the fan-favorite A Musical About Star Wars are both coming to The V Theatre, located at The Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood, beginning in November.
Nerd Halen Tribute, Mashup Of Van Halen Music and Staunch Nerds, Comes to M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino in January
October 19, 2022
The first concert for 2023 explodes with raucous rock, topped with hilarious antics of Nerd Halen mashing the music of Van Halen while transporting the audience into a 1980s B-movie.
O By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 24 Years of Performances At Bellagio Resort & Casino
October 18, 2022
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the cast of “O” by Cirque du Soleil celebrated its 24th anniversary of impressing audiences night after night, since the flagship production made its debut at Bellagio Resort & Casino in 1998.