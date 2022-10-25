Comedian Don Barnhart To Return To Las Vegas Residency With New Syndicated TV Show

There are just not enough hours in a day for comedian, producer and director Don Barnhart as the Las Vegas based headliner just returned from the grand opening of his new venture, the Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii. Barnhart is set to resume his nightly residency at the Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and begin production of "Unapologetically Funny!", the late night comedy show that doesn't hold back.

Unapologetically Funny! will begin airing locally and The CW Las Vegas this fall with national syndication on The Action Channel, worldwide on Amazon Prime as well as live streaming on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and more. The show will feature Barnhart along with a cast of some of the funniest comedians, improvisers and sketch performers showcasing the spotlight on fresh new faces, established headliners and the craziest characters, sketches and more.

Barnhart, who's family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is going viral created The Delirious Comedy Show to provide audiences with a true comedy club and late night experience. "While the show is not inherently dirty, our comics and sketch performers are free to take on subjects and shine the light on topics that might be a bit too sensitive for some," stated Barnhart during a recent press junket. The comedian explained, "Politicians say horrific, racist things and when people get mad, they claim it was a joke but when a comedian makes a joke and someone doesn't like it, they protest and want that comedian's head on a stick. We follow the sentiment of Netflix as we have a vast array of different styles of comedians and support their artistic freedoms so if you can't give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to humor then maybe a comedy show isn't for you."

Critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey."

The Delirious Comedy Club runs Thurs - Sun at 8 & 10pm with tickets starting at $29.95 with VIP and Front Row options. For tickets or more information, please visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com